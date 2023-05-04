I was standing stream side on Monday of the last week of April wondering why I even bothered going trout fishing.
Soon after I arrived at the intended fishing spot, the weather decided to snow. A hard wind blew snow right in my face for a good five minutes before finally letting up and giving the sun a chance to reappear again.
But it was worth it. My daughter had wanted to go fishing, so here we were. Even with the temperature just above 40 degrees, the trout were willing to accept our baits.
About 10 minutes later, my daughter motioned me to come downstream to where she was fishing. She pointed out a spinner that someone had lost stuck on a rock in the stream bottom. She wondered if I could reach it since I had boots on.
Well, five minutes later and with the aid of a dead stick about six foot long, I managed to poke the lure and have one of the hooks catch on the end of it. Once retrieved, I noticed that it was a silver colored C.P. Swing spinner. Handing it to her, I told her that these spinners had been around since I was a kid and that they were proven trout catchers.
Of course, that comment was all it took for her to give it a try. The spinner, in turn, rewarded her with a trout on the second cast. Many more trout continued to hit on almost every cast on that lure during our fishing outing.
While she was busy catching and releasing trout after trout, I was rewarded with a nice 21-inch rainbow. It was probably my reward for retrieving and setting her up with the lucky lure of the day.
About that time, I quit fishing and just stood back and observed all the action my daughter was enjoying. How could things get any better than retrieving a lost lure, watching your daughter catch lots of trout and then catch myself a large rainbow trout?