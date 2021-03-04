Shed hunting for dropped elk antlers is pretty much the unofficial spring sport of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
In March, people once again begin flocking to Benezette and the surrounding areas of the elk zone in search of elk sheds. It may not draw as large a crowd as when the bugles of the rut are heard, or that of the annual elk hunt, but the camps in the Pennsylvania Wilds fill up much the same as hunting season.
When sheds begin to drop, people follow. Come March, you’ll notice vehicles slowly cruising the roads in search of the elk herds in the lower valley. This routine is repeated day after day until a bull who has dropped his antlers is noticed.
Then the excitement builds as the antler seeker takes to the forest in search of the sheds that he hopes are nearby. Sometimes that is the case, but a lot of the time it results in a lot of miles being put on your boots.
Without a doubt, it’s a passion — or an addiction — for many that will result in trail cameras being hung, topo maps being researched and many miles of terrain being traversed in search of elk antlers.
It’s a sport that’s impossible to not get excited about when spring arrives in the Pennsylvania Wilds as the snow melts in the warm afternoons. Any hunter who has held an elk antler in his hands will be drooling at the bit to get his hands on the antlers that majestic bulls have been carrying all season and are about to drop.
Just remember, it may sound like an easy task but looking for elk sheds can be just as tough as hunting the elk itself. You probably won’t find that first shed right away, so don’t let yourself get discouraged too quickly.
You need to invest some time before you reap the rewards. I have only found one small antler myself after logging numerous miles of boot leather in search of those prizes of the Pennsylvania Wilds, but I’ll be right back out there again this year.
So if you’re considering a trip to view the elk, now is as good a time as any. That old misconception that you can only see elk during the rut is not true. If you want to see them close up, now is a good time of the year as they are all in groups down in the valley bottoms where they are very visible.
Yep, the off season of tourists can be more fun as there aren’t any crowds to deal with. Then on the other hand, it’s that peaceful time of year when winter is releasing its hold on the land and the forest is just beginning to reawaken.
The warmer temperatures are slowly causing the snowline to recede up the hillsides, the brown valley grasses are just beginning to take on a tinge of green and antler seekers are close behind in search of that big woods gold know as elk antlers to satisfy their obsession.