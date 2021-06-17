Imagine this: Hiking the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail more than once.
The average time it takes to complete this National Scenic Trail is 180 days (about six months at 12.2 miles per day).
How difficult is the trail? A description on the Appalachian Trail Conservancy website states it this way: “Hiking the entire A.T. is a grueling and demanding endeavor...The terrain is mountainous for its entire length, with an elevation gain and loss equivalent to hiking Mt. Everest from sea level and back 16 times.”
Good friend Patricia Boyd (who just turned 70 on June 13), a member of the local Asaph Trail Club, is attempting to complete the AT this year. She started her south to north thru-hike March 31 and on her birthday was just north of Roanoke, Va., having completed about 728 miles.
All this to give you an idea of just how demanding this trail is and to introduce you to Warren Doyle, who thru-hiked the AT an unbelievable 18 times.
Dr. Warren Doyle has been walking the AT since 1972, covering over 38,000 miles. He’s an educator who loves to share his love and enthusiasm for the trail and educate people on how to fulfill their own dreams of hiking it. He has organized and led 10 groups of college students and adults the entire distance.
Doyle is the founder of the Appalachian Long Distance Hikers Association, the creator of the Appalachian Trail Institute and a charter member of the Wilderness Education Association. This is a guy who lets no moss grow under his feet.
Check out Warren’s many other accomplishments at warrendoyle.com/blog. He is still available to conduct classes and lead long distance hikes. For more information, contact him at warrendoyle.com/smarthike.
