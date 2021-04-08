With the arrival of spring, the days have slipped by quickly and carried us into April. This is the time of year when those of us who enjoy the outdoors seem to get our second wind.
Why? We know that spring gobbler season is now less than a month away. To prepare, we spend countless preseason hours scouting, practicing our calling techniques and readying our gear for the hunt.
That doesn’t mean that all of our time is strictly devoted to turkey hunting. We surely aren’t going to miss out on participating in the April trout opener.
I know we’ve continued fishing during the extended season until the end of February, and then fishing Class A or Delayed Harvest areas until opening day. Nope, it’s a tradition we’ve participated in since our youth and surely aren’t about to give up.
There’s those of us who enjoy fishing for crappie that are beginning to move into shallow water to spawn. As April daytime temperatures begin to rise into the 60 and 70-degree range, anglers will be there waiting to take home a nice meal of slab crappies.
We all know that trout are OK eating, but crappies rank supreme. For those who prefer some real pole bending action, there’s several choices as bass, pike and muskie in many of the rivers and lakes are beginning to awaken and go on the feed.
I know it seems like there’s just too much taking place all at once. I guess it’s not much different than during the fall when all the different hunting seasons overlap one another leaving us wondering which ones to partake in.
After reading the choices above, you then realize there’s even more options, such as spending a day woodchuck hunting, hiking up a hollow and digging some fresh leeks, or possibly putting a few miles on your hiking boots in search of elk sheds. Activities like these give you a chance to see a variety of wildlife amid fresh greenery and sprouting buds as the forest comes to life.
However you decide to go about it, whether you’re hiking, riding your E-bike, kayaking or on a UTV, now’s the time to get outdoors.
Who knows what lies in wait for you? Maybe you’ll see a mother bear with newborn cubs that are making their first trip into the world, or a rattlesnake venturing forth unto a large rock to soak up the sun’s warmth after being in its den since last fall.