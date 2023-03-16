April is usually our “Spring Around The Trail” month, when we first get out and check our sections. This is the time to check what, if any, deadfalls/blowdowns need to be removed, any of the blazing that might need refreshing, picking up trail litter, see if any signs need replacing or refurbishing, and maybe do some lopping.
If the maintainer opts to carry a chainsaw, or even a hand-saw, and can remove the blowdowns, that’s fine too. Sometimes they need a saw operator and some help. All we can hope for is some sunshine and bare ground, so that everyone stays safe and enjoys it.
And April is not looking real good at this point as far as snow is concerned but the days are getting longer, and the sun higher, so we’ll just see how it goes.
On Saturday, April 8, we will hold the first trail club meeting of the year at the Sweden Hill Church, located on the Wayne Bauman farm at the top of Sweden Hill.
Wayne has been working on refurbishing this building and a nearby schoolhouse. We will meet in the basement, where we will find some tables, heat and electrical outlets. We will begin with a noon luncheon, (dish-to-pass) followed by a brief history of these buildings by Wayne. Our business meeting will follow.
The following Saturday we plan to attend the Kettle Creek Outdoor Show, held in Cross Fork. The hours for the show this year will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Look for our table, stop by and pick up a brochure and a map. We’ll also have guide books and maps, etc., for sale.
Then in May we’ll get serious about any trailwork there is to do, including some of the projects we have planned. We hope to get bridges across a few streams, namely at the confluence of Osborne and Porter Branches, possibly the Hammersley, at the bottom of Gravel Lick Trail, and one on the East Fork Crossover Trail about a mile north of East Fork Road.
June is the time to begin our trail mowing, and now we have two mowers and two trailers at our disposal, so we may be able to keep up with this job.
And last we plan to erect another trail shelter, this one at Ford Hollow, Mile-74.5.
With this one in place, the approximate mileage between shelters will be: from Mile-0 to the D-Mag, 10 miles; to Bolich Run, 7 miles; to Ole Bull, 9 miles (we include Ole Bull for any who wish to camp there, get a shower, use the phone or have lunch); to Spook Hollow, 4 miles; to Scoval Branch, 12 miles; to Cross Fork, 7 miles; to Gravel Lick, 11 miles; to Wild Boy, 8 miles; to Ford Hollow, 6 miles; to Sunken Branch, 4 miles; and to DCNR, 6 miles.
This may help some to plan their hikes.
All are welcome to attend our events, meetings, even our trail care days. You’ll like it, but it’s addictive.