Few things truly get me upset in sporting environments — if anyone understands how heated things get in the heat of competition it’s me — but as a sporting community, we all need to be better.
Over the past week, I’ve heard and experienced some of the poorest behaviors revolving around the spectators at Little League games no less, and I think we all need to take a look in the mirror about the example we are setting for our kids.
I’ve seen crude language pointed at officials, heard horror stories of parents having screaming matches, and have witnessed a slew of other behavior that isn’t inductive of what I want my kids to have to see, no less in youth sports.
What we all need to understand is these kids emulate the adults around them, and when we act and talk to people, officials or not, we are setting the standard for what they think is acceptable.
When my kid eventually plays sports or whatever she eventually decides she wants to pursue, the biggest lesson that I hope to instill is respect for those in charge.
From coaches to referees, they are practically donating their time for pennies to bring an experience to the youth of our communities that builds memories, skills, and values that are vital for their success.
When you, as their parent, talk down to the coaches, or the refs, you’re telling your kids that they are not someone to be respected or admired.
You are teaching them that you know more than people who dedicate their life to the game — regardless of the level.
I hope that we can all agree that, though winning is the goal, but at the youth level, there is so much more on the line.
Their values, work ethic, and level of respect for those around them are all impacted by the decisions we make as adults to show them the proper way to treat someone.
So next time you don’t agree with a call, or a coaching decision, don’t degenerate those involved and use it as a learning experience for not only your child but yourself on how every action doesn’t need a reaction.
We as a community owe it to the next generation and owe it to ourselves to try and be better in our own right.
Because even when we think no one is listening or paying attention to our groans and subtle comments, someone is.
Let’s all just try to be better — not just for us, but for the ones on the field watching.
Nick Coyle is a sports writer/enthusiast for the Wellsboro Gazette/Free Press-Courier. Email him at ncoyle@tiogapublishing.com.