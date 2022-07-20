This is the first of a monthly column covering the night skies and local events for people interested in astronomy. My interest in the night sky developed in the 1970s while I was growing up in a rural area of the Catskill Mountains.
Like several other amateur astronomers I know, I “discovered” Saturn with my brother’s small telescope, and I was hooked. Whether you are a very casual observer, or a diehard who travels to Cherry Springs each new moon weekend, I hope you’ll find this column useful to your interests.
One of the most asked questions by people becoming interested in astronomy is what equipment is needed. The best suggestion for a beginner is to hold off making any purchases until you discover what most interests you. Use what is available for free before buying something that might not fit your long-term needs.
Your most readily available tool is your eyes. In our area, you can take advantage of the dark skies and see the heart of our Milky Way galaxy in mid-summer, no telescope required.
Pick a clear night when the moon is not out. Find an area with a low southern horizon, preferably away from artificial lighting. In late July, go outside around 11 p.m., in early August around 10 p.m. Allow your eyes to adapt to the dark conditions for at least 10 minutes; this means looking at the sky or at your dark surroundings. You’ll notice your eyes get dramatically more sensitive in minutes.
I recommend doing this while sitting; either an Adirondack chair or a chaise lounge is ideal for this. Face south. Look for the constellation Sagittarius, either use a star map or simply look for the teapot asterism. An asterism is a recognizable pattern of stars that is smaller than a constellation.
The teapot will be about a quarter of the way from the southern horizon to zenith straight above. The teapot has a handle on the left, a spout on the right, and is tipped like is it being poured.
Note the Milky Way, our galaxy, running past the spout of the teapot, tilting to the left as you follow it up the sky. One of the brightest parts of the Milky Way is right above the spout; some people see this as steam coming out of the teapot.
The spout points to the center of our galaxy, which is located about the length of the spout above and to the right of the tip. Here is located the black hole at the galaxy’s center, which astronomers call Sagittarius A* — spoken as “A-star.”
While you can’t see the black hole, with or without a telescope, you are looking at the point of the galaxy where our solar system rotates about, approximately every 230 million years.
Now scan up and down the Milky Way. Notice the dark lanes; these are areas obscured by dust. Note when you follow the Milky Way toward the north, it becomes noticeably fainter. This is because the solar system is located closer to the edge than the middle. Therefore, there are many fewer Milky Way stars when we look away from Sagittarius and out of the galaxy.
Next find the summer triangle. This is a very large pattern formed by three of the brightest summer stars. The easiest to find is the star Vega; it is nearly straight up above you in the constellation Lyra. Deneb, slightly fainter, is to the east at the top of the northern cross asterism in Cygnus the swan. Lastly, Altair, is about halfway down to the southeast horizon in Aquila the eagle.
Follow a line from Vega through Altair down to the horizon. To the left, look for the brightest “star” about the same height of the teapot. This is Saturn.
Saturn will become more viewable in the evening sky in August, rising about a half-hour earlier each week. In mid-August, it will be at its closest to the Earth for this year, rising around sunset and setting at sunrise. While Saturn isn’t especially interesting to see without a telescope, you can note its location from year to year, and watch it make its 29-year journey around the sun.
There will be opportunities to view Saturn with telescopes belonging to local amateur astronomers later this summer and fall. Look for announcements on these events in this newspaper.