I was wading through chest-deep water as I made four trips across the Bennett’s Branch of the Sinnemahoning River. Two of those trips were just after 6 p.m. as I made my way over to check out the cow elk I had shot just 15 minutes earlier from the opposite bank.
That was followed by two more trips in the dark to retrieve the elk which took til after 8 p.m. to get back across the river. We loaded it onto a trailer by Hicks Run Outfitters, who took it back to their lodge to be dressed and caped out.
It was a lot of excitement which actually began around 5 p.m. and didn’t have me arriving back home till about 11 p.m. from the hunt.
The action didn’t take place until after I had already spent almost four days hunting hard. As by the end of the third day I was basically exhausted, physically drained and wondering if I’d make it through the rest of the week.
But Thursday I was back at it, moving at a slower pace after sleeping in. But the day was slow with no elk spotted so I made way back home a little after 4:30. I’d just sat down and slipped off my hunting boots when the phone rang and my brother-in-law was on the other end telling me to come meet him.
The boots were back on in seconds and I was out the door as he’s an elk guide and said he’d help me whenever he had free time. That is exactly what he’d done as he’d engaged the help of Hicks Run Outfitters and they were waiting to help me fill my elk tag.
Arriving on scene I met up with Jeff Colwell, the owner of Hicks Run who would be guiding me. Within a short time, were arrived at a location with a group of elk across the river, a large 7x7 bull and six cows. We watched for some time waiting for them to separate and offer a clear shot as he instructed me not to shoot till he said it was OK.
Maybe five minutes ticked which felt like 15 to me. It was enough time for ‘’buck fever’’ to creep in and cause my heart to pound rapidly, something that hasn’t happened to me in years. I couldn’t stop it even though I tried.
I got control when Jeff said, ‘You have an open shot. Go ahead and take it.” The words barely left his mouth before the shot echoed off the hillsides and the cow raced around in a circle and dropped, not once but twice.
Assuming the elk was down, we donned waders and crossed the river. After a short walk across a field, we located the cow and a final shot dispatched the elk.
That’s when the real work began as Hicks Run Outfitters went about rigging a rope drag system to drag/float the elk across the river. They attached 800 feet of rope to a truck bumper, down a slope to the river then through a clevis connected to a tree for leverage.
That’s when it was my turn to heft a large bundle of rope on my shoulder and make the trip across the river, walk across a stretch of open stream bank, climb a small embankment then walk another hundred feet along it in the woods.
Surprise — the rope was 20 feet short of its goal, so I had to do a lot of tugging to get the slack out from the river current’s pressure on it. We accomplished the goal with three feet to spare, just enough to tie around the elk’s neck.
Then it was phase four. The crew on the other side backed the truck a short distance, moving the elk a few feet at a time. Then, we’d shorten the rope and repeating the action over and over until it reached river’s edge. Once in the water, it quickly floated across and was towed out unto the bank.
I caught up a few minutes later after wading through chest-deep water with spotlight in hand. I watched the outfitters load it in a trailer and everyone made there way to the lodge with my 500-pound, hard-earned trophy and a hunt that none involved will soon forget.
All I can say is if you ever draw a tag and think you’ll try a do-it-yourself hunt, you should give it a second thought. It’ll drain your body physically, walking numerous miles everyday not only scouting but hunting.
You’ll leave to hunt in the dark and return after dark, then lay restless in bed trying to sleep thinking about tomorrow’s hunt. Three days after the season ends, I was still trying to get my body back to normal.
Take my advice and call an outfitter like Hicks Run, which is family oriented and will do everything possible to make your hunt successful.