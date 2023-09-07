Dr. Mary E. Morrison is a member of the Lycoming College Biology Department and Lycoming Audubon Society.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon and Tiadaghton Audubon Society. Information can be found at http://lycomingaudubon.blogspot.com and http://sevenmountainsaudubon.org and http://tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.