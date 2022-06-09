Bob Ross is an ecologist retired from the USGS facility near Wellsboro. He remains active in the local birding community and has traveled extensively throughout the American tropics.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon and Tiadaghton Audubon Society. Visit lycomingaudubon.blogspot.com and sevenmountainsaudubon.org and tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com .