Julie Cramer-Le is a transplanted Snyder Countian. She is in her second year as a serious birder. Cramer-Le is a member of New Jersey Audubon.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon and Tiadaghton Audubon Society. Information can be found at lycomingaudubon.blogspot.com, sevenmountainsaudubon.org and tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.