Julie Cramer-Le is a transplanted Snyder Countian, who found her love of birds and birding in New Jersey. She is in her second year as a serious birder, a passion she pursues in between her profession as social worker and volunteering for an animal rescue organization. Cramer-Le is a member of New Jersey Audubon.

