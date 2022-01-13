It is getting to be that time of year. You walk four miles on the rail trail, and you are happy to see a pair or ravens. A hike around the Muck reveals a single, small flock of highly skittish mallards. There just is not that much happening at this juncture, but I will take my bow out tomorrow in a last effort to fill my tag.
So, with a dearth of wildlife, I tend to find myself focusing on the holdovers — the chickadees, sparrows and squirrels. The buzzards are still up the hill, although tomorrow’s cold blast may get them headed south.
A few days before Christmas, I noticed a black squirrel at my neighbor’s bird feeder. My basset hound Sid and I later saw the same squirrel chasing a grey squirrel around the large tree down the block. I had very occasionally seen a black squirrel in Wellsboro in the past, but it was still unusual enough to catch my interest. Unfortunately, I did not have a camera with me.
The basic squirrel types in Pennsylvania, from smallest to largest are the flying squirrel, the red squirrel, the grey squirrel and the fox squirrel. We have plenty of red and grey squirrels in our part of the state, but no fox squirrels.
The first time I ever saw a fox squirrel, it was climbing the fence at the Gainesville, Fla. airport. For a split second, I thought it was a monkey; we did not have fox squirrels where I grew up.
The black squirrels we have here are simply a color phase of the common grey squirrel. They are the same size and species. They represent a recessive genotype that occasionally is produced by two grey squirrels.
Now, I knew that strange color phases (for example, a white bison) and solid black creatures (especially ravens) often played a key role in Native American legends. So I checked for black squirrels.
The Choctaw tribe, formerly in Louisiana and Mississippi, associated a black squirrel with solar eclipses. As an eclipse began, the Choctaw ascribed the growing shadow to a black squirrel feeding on the sun.
Their reaction, as recorded by the anthropologist Horatio B. Cushman, was to make such a ruckus that the squirrel would be scared from its feeding and the sun would be saved. Woman and children screamed at the sun, and the men fired their muskets toward the mischievous squirrel.
As all eclipses ultimately pass, their legend and their successful solution were reinforced generation after generation.
In the North Carolina mountains, the frequency of black squirrel sightings in the fall allowed prognostication of the coming winter. It is not clear if this belief originated with the Cherokee or developed among the Scottish and Irish settlers of the region. A notable population of black squirrels meant the coming of a Black Squirrel Winter, a season of especially bleak and snowy weathers.
The possibility of a Black Squirrel Winter fits pretty well with common sentiment around town. Folks agree that we have been lucky so far, but winter is coming, and it will be a bad one. If that proves the case, at least we’ll know which creature to blame. Have a happy New Year.