While hiking did you ever experience an anxious moment when you hadn’t seen a blaze for a while? You were quite sure the path that continued to extend in front of you was the trail you intended to be on, but there was a “Y” a mile or so back. Did you take the wrong turn?
Maybe you should turn around, go back to the Y and take the other path. But it’s getting late. You’re concerned. Your vehicle is parked at the end and if you take the wrong trail you’ll be lost in the dark.
Blazes are an extremely important item of a properly maintained hiking trail. Most blazes, with a size of approximately two inches by six inches, are painted on trees or posts; sometimes on the backside of guide-rails (where they are hard to see); sometimes on telephone poles or the back of highway/street signs or on rocks.
If not repainted every few years the blazes fade and cause the hiker to either miss them or question whether or not a trail is in use.
My grandson, Dan Kucz and wife Katie, recently hiked the Cucumber Hollow Trail in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park. Dan relates that they hiked about a three-mile stretch without seeing a blaze. When one did show up, so did a black bear. That area is known for its large population of these elusive critters.
This particular bear crossed their path twice, the second time making eye contact with Dan and taking a step toward him. At that point Dan recalled the ditty “If it’s black, fight back. If it’s brown lie down. If it’s white, good night.” However, the bear was not interested in a confrontation so vamoosed.
Back to blazing. My personal method of painting blazes is to paint them so that wherever a hiker happens to be on the trail, three blazes can be seen: the one where the hiker is standing, the one in front, and the one in back. Although this does not add to the ambience of the natural surroundings, it does give the hiker confidence.
On public land in Pennsylvania there is a color code for blazes, established by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The standard blaze colors set forth by DCNR are red, yellow, blue and orange. If you’re on a red blazed trail, assume it is shared-use (open to horseback, mountain bike and foot travel). Orange blazes are state forest “hiking only” trails (normally long-distance). Blue blazes mean cross-country skiing as well as hiking. Local hiking trails are blazed in yellow.
Prevalent in national parks, and sometimes on Pennsylvania trails, especially when crossing fields or large talus slopes, rock cairns are used to mark the route. These stacks of rocks, normally conical in shape, are not to be disturbed. Never add to them, disassemble or remove them. Also, do not build new ones as this may cause confusion to hikers.
To learn more about blazing (believe me, there is a lot to learn) go to http://pahikes.com/blogs/news/trail-blazes.
Happy trails.