I’ve been thinking lately about hiking accidents, maybe because some of the “reality” TV over-dramatized shows I’ve watched tend to focus on the macabre to attract viewer interest. I’ve tended to stay away from this subject because it may discourage some potential hikers from venturing out onto trails that otherwise could provide many pleasurable experiences.
I’ll relate some statistics that should not deter you from hiking, but instead should encourage you to hike more safely and maturely. First, I’ll reluctantly recall some personal experiences I’ve had.
Twice, no three times, I’ve fallen, resulting in minor but painful injuries. The first fall happened because I tripped on a sod clump. The ground did not cause an injury. What did was my hiking pole. As I fell sideways my pole handle “cushioned” my weight resulting in a broken rib.
The second incident, also resulting in a broken rib, occurred on a section of the Green Monster Trail System. While crossing Asaph Run, a viscous slippery rock found its way under my hiking shoe and down I went, landing with full force on an unaccommodating boulder.
I was more embarrassed than injured because I had to have assistance to pull me out of the pool. Didn’t realize the extent of my injury until later.
Here are some revealing statistics:
Fifty-seven percent of fall victims are women. The vast majority of hiking fall victims are over age 41. Over 42 % of injuries are related to the ankle joint.
There is only a .0064% chance of death while hiking. However Yosemite experiences between 13 to 20 hiking deaths per year, several attributed to the hiker attempting a “selfie” while perched on precarious footing.
The most common hiking injuries are: blisters, sprains, cuts, sunburn, bug bites, hypothermia, hyperthermia, and dehydration. These don’t sound life threatening but the last three can put you into a life-or-death situation.
Preventing and properly treating injuries is vitally important. Let’s start with the most common one: blisters. Keep your feet and socks dry. Hiking boots should be broken in before being used on the trail. If a blister develops, pop it with a sterilized needle and cover it with a Band-Aid or some other sterile material. There are many schools of thought on how to treat a blister. Most importantly, keep it clean to prevent infection.
Sprains, especially of the ankle, are quite common. Prevent them with proper footwear — good hiking boots with sturdy ankle support. Treat an ankle sprain using the RICE procedure: Rest, Ice (an undershirt soaked in cold water is an acceptable substitute), Compression (wrap the joint), and Elevation (raise the ankle above heart level).
Cuts: Keep them clean to prevent infection. Use the sterile material in your first aid kit.
Hypothermia is the cooling of your core body temperature. It can be life threatening so every effort should be made to prevent it. Wear proper clothing, carry emergency equipment and, above all, stay dry. Treatment: Give the patient a hot drink to warm them up. If it gets to a stage where the person loses consciousness, every effort should be made to warm them up because now they have only a 50-50 chance of survival.
Hyperthermia is the opposite of hypothermia and can be equally as debilitating. It is also known simply as overheating, a condition in which an individual’s body temperature is elevated beyond normal. The person’s body produces or absorbs more heat than it dissipates.
When extreme temperature elevation occurs, it becomes a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment to prevent disability or death. Almost half a million deaths are recorded every year from hyperthermia. Treatment involves getting the victim to a cool location, drink water or electrolyte-filled sports drinks, place something cold, like a wet undershirt, under the arms and around the groin area.
Dehydration is another issue, simply prevented by drinking plenty of water. Severe dehydration, however, can strip the body of its ability to cool. Without treatment, this can result in dangerously high body temperatures and life-threatening conditions, including organ failure and death.
Preventing sunburn and bug bites is a no-brainer. Carry these items in your first aid kit to help with this as well as to treat other medical issues: Bandages, elastic strap, ibuprofen, blister plasters, duct tape, safety pins, antiseptic, sunscreen, insect repellant, space blanket, salt or electrolyte pills, and tweezers.
With proper preparation you’ll have peace of mind while you hike.