Yep, bluegill were the fish on my angling menu on a recent outing just last week. I could have joined several other anglers that I saw trout fishing as I headed to my destination but I’ve already had my fill of that for awhile.
I was just looking forward to a relaxing evening of fishing on a local pond that always has a plentiful supply of slab-sized bluegills willing to take my offering of bait.
Bluegills were very visible in the clear water just a few feet from the shoreline as I made my way to one of my favorite spots. I arrived at my destination a few minutes later and set up a lawn chair, sat down, attached a bobber a couple of feet up the line above a worm-baited hook which I cast into deeper water. Then I watched the bobber disappear below the water’s surface less than a minute later.
I reacted with a quick snap of my wrist to set the hook as the bluegill did what they are known well for doing: racing sideways across the pond. His action put a sharp bend in my ultralight rod which made him seem like a larger, heavier fish.
For the sunfish family, he was a quality fish of eight inches, with brilliant red, orange and blue colors. It was a fish that definitely makes one’s trip worth the effort.
That fish was only the first of many of a similar size that I would catch during the evening. The gills were definitely aggressive as I would end up landing 50 or more before calling it an evening.
That number didn’t include the seven or eight crappies that were mixed in with that catch. There probably would’ve been more if they didn’t have to compete with the bluegills.
Yep, it was the sort of a laid back, truly relaxing type of fishing trip that I remember going on with my father during the days of my youth. At the end of our fishing trip, we would roll the windows down in that 1960s Chevrolet pick-up to feel the cool evening air blowing on us as we headed home. It’s something the young generation wouldn’t understand as now they just flip a switch for air conditioning.
It just shows you how comfort and gear have changed dramatically through the years, especially fishing gear. Back then all the high-tech fishing gear that is used nowadays was in its infancy.
To the best of my recollection, we were using a Zebco or a Abu Garcia rod adorned with either a Zebco, Mitchell or maybe even a Pflueger open face spinning reel. That gear was the most readily available; back then, it wasn’t so much about name brands as it was that it caught fish.
I guess you could say that those of us who live in rural areas are more fortunate than most. We have fishing access readily available right out our back door. While the world around us is full of chaos and changes, it’s nice to be able to reflect back to simpler times and, if we want to, even head out to those fishing spots of our past.
There, the only thing that matters is that you have a rod that will catch fish. Name brand rods, reels and fancy lures don’t impress the bluegills I’m after.