There’s an interesting hiking trail not far from Mansfield that is hardly known to the hiking public. It’s not an officially published trail but one that has been laid out, built and meticulously maintained by Henry Bonson, a hiker who loves the outdoors. Thanks, Henry.
Dubbed the “Cabin Run Trail,” this is a six-mile gem located on State Game Lands 37, adjacent to the Mill Cove Environmental Center at the end of Mill Creek Road. You won’t find any trailhead signs or other markings to help you find the beginning and end of this loop trail, but occasional inconspicuous ribbons tied to saplings will guide your way along Cabin Run, a pristine native trout stream.
A major attraction of this trail is the remains of what we assume was a trapper’s cabin. Probably used 150 or so years ago, all that’s left now is the stone foundation. Built next to the creek, it was located in a perfect spot, sheltered from the wind with plenty of water available and a nice flat spot for a garden. It’s fun to conjecture just how the occupant(s) existed in this remote area at a time when these woods harbored elk, wolves and mountain lions.
A second attraction is the vista overlooking Mill Creek valley. Henry built the trail so it would purposely take in this desirable scene at the top of the mountain, which rises from 1,120 feet at the trailhead to 1,900 feet at the highest point.
A couple of weeks ago, a group of Asaph Trail Clubbers did a counter-clockwise hike of this trail, just after the snow had mostly dissipated. Eight hikers and four very friendly pet canines completed the loop in a leisurely four hours. I was one of the eight but did not do the entire six miles.
If you’d like to explore this trail, drop me a note at rindercella@epix.net and I’ll hook you up with a hiker who knows the trail and will willingly guide you.
In the meantime, happy trails.