The start of this year’s whitetail deer season was much the same as years past. I would wait to receive a phone call from one or the other of my brothers after the first day’s hunt. We have a little friendly competition among us to see who tags out first and gets the biggest buck.
This year started with my oldest brother Herman calling me at midday to relay the details of his early morning success, the harvest of his largest buck to date. It had a large eight-point rack with a 21-inch spread, a buck that anyone would be pleased with.
I congratulated him before hanging up and getting back to my own hunting, but not before he mentioned that it might be a bit of a challenge for me to out do him this year. I agreed with him as you just don’t find bucks of that caliber behind every tree. I knew of a couple big ones around the area I hunt, but the odds were still 99 to 1 in the buck’s favor.
The following day, my oldest brother shows up at the house with the head of his deer and says he’d like me to do an Euro mount for him. As he’s retrieving it, he says, “Oh yeah, I brought another one for you to do also,” and he chuckles.
“I forgot to mention to you that your little brother John tagged out late yesterday afternoon on a large, wide racked six-pointer.” He slipped in a little jab by saying, “We were just wondering if you’re losing your touch since your tag remains empty.”
Of course we both laughed and I told him the season has just begun and good things come to those who wait. He replied with, “I don’t doubt it with how lucky you are.” It was luck which I thought may of run out this year as, after four days of hunting, the only thing I had seen where a lot of does. It seemed as though every buck in the neighborhood had vanished.
Then on the evening of the fourth day of hunting I sat on the couch relaxing and my daughter says, “Check out this Facebook post, Dad.” There before me was a picture of a friend holding up the head of a large nine-point buck he’d taken just a couple hours earlier about a mile from my house. At the same time time, my daughter says, “You must be losing your touch.” Then she sort of snickered before saying, “Your brothers have tagged out, and now your friend has.”
I took it good naturedly, before saying, “Look out the window at all that fresh snow falling. It’ll make it a lot easier to see the deer and it might just be my day tomorrow.” She just laughed, “Sure, I hear you.”
That comment that was short lived as by eight o’clock the following morning, I woke her up to tell her I’d tagged a large buck. She responded to by rolling her eyes and saying, “That figures.”
Of course I had to call my oldest brother to share the details, not all of which I was quick to reveal until he asked. I just gave him a call and sort of started talking like we usually do until he said, “Alright, how big a deer did you get” I know you didn’t just call to shoot the breeze; I know better.”
I replied with, “Well, I don’t want to say I outdid you, but I tagged an exceptionally large whitetail that has an 11-point rack with a 21 1/2-inch spread, and 4 1/2-inch bases.” He responded with, Are you kidding me? Just like usual, you come through and outdo us.”
The great part is we all just take it in stride and rib each other over it. That is what my younger brother did a couple days later when he called and said, “I see how you are, just had to steal your older brother’s day of fame.” He then laughed. That’s what brothers are for, a little friendly competition after which we congratulate each other on our success.