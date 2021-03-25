I’ve been reminiscing lately about some memorable hikes I’ve been involved in. One of those occurred almost seven years ago. It actually was a bushwhack — no trails, just pushing through the underbrush and following the easiest route possible, sometimes using convenient deer runways or other animals’ paths.
This particular seven-person hike was certainly adventurous enough; up and down the unforgiving pachyderm called (shudder) Elephant Mountain.
We did find our target: an ammunition-can-geo-cache that had been archived on top of the beast about three years prior, and toted it back on a longer route than necessary, zigzagging down the flank of the Elephant to the southern banks of Pine Creek near Germania, along the way encountering a sow bear and two cubs.
We came off the mountain a few hundred yards west of Lick Run Road, which was at least one mile northwest of our intended exit. We thought it would be possible to reach Lick Run Road by hiking on or near the river bank but found that was not possible because of the terrain, so we crossed Pine Creek at a shallow, calf-deep spot, hoping to find a down-stream friendly route.
We were fortunate then to meet a nice fishing couple, Donald and Audrey Parsons from Gaines, who agreed to drive us to our vehicles parked way up on Lick Run Road. We certainly could have walked the approximately two miles, re-wading Pine Creek, but it was getting a little late in the afternoon and we still needed to find Pat Matello. Oh, I didn’t tell you yet about Pat.
Right after lunch, Pat, one of our hikers, had hiked down the mountain ahead of us, anticipating we’d catch up quickly. But he soon got out of sight and a little later was out of hearing distance.
When we arrived at Pine Creek we had no idea where he was, and, of course, he also had no inkling where we were. (If we didn’t find him we would have been violating our self-imposed 10% rule. Losing one out of 10 hikers is acceptable, but one out of seven would have been over 14%). Instead of calling 911 (a suggestion made by our friendly fisherman), we decided to make a concentrated effort to find Pat.
Now, having access to our vehicles, we exited Lick Run Road at Rexford. I drove west on Route 6 toward Gaines and Jim in a second vehicle went in another direction. We agreed to meet later at the Log Cabin Restaurant parking lot. As I approached the rest stop area just east of Gaines I decided to pull in there and ask if anyone had seen a middle aged wet-footed hiker with a bright orange shirt and a bit of a tummy.
Well, I didn’t need to ask because there he was, enjoying a picnic with some newfound friends. There we were, all worried about him and he’s having a picnic. We all got back to Wellsboro before 4:30, none the worse for wear.
I admit, as leader of this group I made several mistakes, for which I apologize. However, I was following the Leadership Guide of a highly respected outdoorsman.
Please allow me at this point to quote one of my favorite authors, Patrick F. McManus, on leadership. In his book “How I Got This Way,” he says, “Two of the most common qualifications for leadership are being tall and having nice hair. Furthermore, (a leader) is burdened with only minimal intelligence, which leaves him free to act without the usual restraints provoked by thought. And, finally, he possesses charisma, that peculiar trait of personality so magnetic it draws a leader’s followers happily after him into the most desperate and stupid predicaments, for which favor he earns their undying gratitude and devotion. Indeed, many a leader has won glory for heroic acts in situations that, except for his unrelenting arrogance and stupidity, would never have occurred in the first place.”
Anyway, have a good time out there and happy trails.