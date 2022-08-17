Well, we’re looking forward to our 52nd Camporee, starting Aug. 11, and held again at Ole Bull State Park. Over the years it has been held at quite a few different locations, but for several years now we seem to have settled on Ole Bull for a meeting place.
And a wonderful place it is — great location along Kettle Creek, complete with “the ole swimmin’ hole” so to speak. Not many folks these days get to swim in a river, like a lot of us were brought up doing.
We’d pick a spot along the stream that was already fairly deep, usually at a bend where the stream had washed out a good-sized hole. Then proceed to dam it up using rocks, mud, sod, anything that would hold back some water — we probably didn’t raise the water level all that much, but we always had a good time trying.
Ole Bull has nice campsites among huge pines, a really nice modern bathhouse and some nice pavilions for get-togethers.
We have high hopes of seeing at least some of the Perseid meteor showers, but as it is falling at the same time as a full moon that sort of takes away the good viewing.
But if conditions are right the full moon itself will be worth it. It will be a Full Sturgeon Moon, and also a Super-Moon, meaning closer to earth, therefore seeming bigger and brighter. And if it rises over Ole Mountain like we’re hoping — well you’d just have to be there.
This moon is so named, as the sturgeon, a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, were most easily caught during this month. Some Indian tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon, because as it rises it appears reddish through a sultry haze. Other names for it are Green Corn Moon and Grain Moon.
We get to visit with some folks we might only see once a year, maybe do some hiking, and some relaxing and may even get to do a little trail care when we’re in the area. Then Saturday evening we’ll hold our dinner/meeting at the main pavilion to be followed by a campfire gab session.
Maybe the best part of the weekend are the two or three nights around the campfire. Hey, it doesn’t get any better.