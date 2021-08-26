Last week the Camporee coverage was sort of sketchy, so this week I’ll try to fill it in somewhat. There were few campers in our group on Thursday, so we opted to skip the campfire for that evening. I think everyone just wanted to relax after traveling and setting up camp.
Friday was the real start of Camporee, with those interested in helping with some trail care arriving around 9 a.m. John Zimmer and Wanda Shirk (VP and prez respectively) headed out to mow the Italian Hollow Trail and the “Jeep” road.
The Italian Hollow section is about a mile, although it seems longer, as you mow through a stretch of woods, and then downhill into Greenlick Run and back up, of course, which makes it a two-mile round trip. The Jeep road is about a half-mile each way, but boy is it steep, and you especially feel it coming back down.
Also on Friday morning, Jim Bowser, Allan Reed and two of Allan’s grandchildren (sorry I didn’t get the names) headed to 12-Mile Road, to mow in to the Spook Hollow shelter and back, maybe a quarter-mile each way.
They then moved to the Big Spring Colony area and mowed through to Big Spring Road, about a half-mile each way. A pass out and back leaves a nice path about 3.5 feet wide, which I’m sure hikers appreciate.
I was informed that two of Allan’s older grandsons had completed the 84-mile circuit, and are now eligible for the circuit-hiker award. I’ll have those names for you when I get to read and approve their trail log.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, John Zimmer, Jim Bowser and Susie Gribble mowed the pipeline section between a well road at around Mile-41 and the Scoval Branch shelter at Mile 42.5, for a three-mile round trip. The gas company sometimes mows these rights-of-ways, but it is nice to have a mowed hiker path in the meantime.
The same day, Allan Reed took three of his grandchildren, Jack, Allan and Eden, and removed blowdowns on the Hartman Trail, off Big Spring Road. Hartman follows an old RR grade until it turns up Rattlesnake Trail, so we’re thinking we can also mow that section.
And speaking of circuit-hikers, I have just read and approved one of the nicest trail-logs I have seen in a long time submitted by Allan and Georgette Nelson.
They found our STS in a book about the best backpacking in the Mid-Atlantic, and they thoroughly enjoyed it, including our trail shelters, even camping in some of them. Their log is very nicely written, with lots of great pictures.
Thirty-two attended the Saturday evening dinner, meeting and movie and many enjoyed the campfires, so it was yet another great Camporee.