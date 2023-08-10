Many of the Susquehannock Trail Club members are now looking forward to our next event — the annual Camporee at Ole Bull State Park. This event has been held at various locations in the past, but we seem to have settled on this park. And I think all would agree that this is a great location.
The park management reserves, free of charge, 5-6 campsites, for any members who choose to camp for the weekend. The STS runs right through the park, coming down the hill from Hungry Hollow Road on the Ole Bull Trail, and then ascending the next hill, which we fondly refer to as “Ole Mountain.”
It’s actually named Impson Trail. It climbs this hill, drops into Impson Hollow, then climbs Impson Trail up to 12-Mile Road. From the bottom, Ole looks a little daunting, but with several switchbacks it’s only a mild climb.
Both the Ole Bull Trail and Impson have dedicated maintainers, as do all of the STS sections at this time.
We have been at this park through all sorts of weather, including some quite active thunderstorms. And we’ve seen Kettle Creek, which runs through the park, just about in flood stage, running full bank to bank. But mostly it’s been pleasant times. We have no say in what nature does.
A few members show up on Thursday, I think mainly to get an extra evening around the campfire. But many arrive on Friday, when we schedule some trail care for the area.
Many of us live a good distance to the north of this park, so this makes it quite handy to do some maintenance of some of the STS in this southern area. The late Tom Fitzgerald quipped that we might call this event a “workoree.”
But everyone has their choice, a little trail work, go swimming, take a hike, or just kick back and enjoy. The evening campfires are always enjoyable and we get to hear some new stories, some of them true, I think.
Our dinner/meeting takes place on Saturday evening, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. at the main pavilion.
There’s usually a real good turnout for that, and this year we may be in for a real treat later that evening, as the Perseid meteor showers are supposed to be quite active.
In the past, we have been treated to the full moon rising over Ole Mountain. That probably doesn’t compare with meteors, but it’s a nice sight nevertheless.