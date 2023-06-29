How many of you have met someone just by chance? You know, like when you’re stream side trout fishing, in the woods hunting or just at a local diner.
Yep, the most recent time was at the local diner when I’d went to town for my morning coffee with the guys Monday after the Memorial Day weekend. Of course, who came through the door ducking his head but none other than Big Steve Austin who’s starred on Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners” television series.
He’s at least 6’6” and very broad shouldered, muscular and without a doubt would probably make three of me. But he’s also truly a great guy to visit and talk trout fishing with as he spends a week here each year fishing the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lure area below Wharton.
Of course, when I’m outdoors the role generally gets reversed. I’ll stop and ask someone if they’ve had any luck today. And usually we’ll exchange conversation and they’ll say “What’s your name?” or “Your face looks familiar.”
I usually just say my name and they respond with, “You write the outdoor column for the Leader-Enterprise.” And “We read your column every week as it keeps us connected to what’s happening in the Big Woods of Pennsylvania.”
Then there’s been other occasions when I’ve bump into celebrities of sort in my travels. Like the time I was at a restaurant by Pymatuning Lake and met Babe Winkelman who autographed his photo for me. Another time I was at a gun show in Roulette, where I met and visited with Steve Sorenson, a well-known outdoor writer.
It just goes to show you that you never know who you’ll bump in to while out and about. That’s only if you know who they are as many times they will go undetected and prefer it that way. So get out there, strike up a conversation and you might be surprised by who you meet.