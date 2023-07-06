For those who have not heard about the Susquehannock Trail Club Circuit-hiker Award program, here’s what you need to know.
First of all it is an 84 mile backcountry trail, not a rail-trail or a walk in the park. Having said that, it is very doable. Well over 1,200 hikers have completed it so far. It can be done as about a week-long backpacking trip, sections done with a night or two on the trail, or a series of day hikes whatever your capabilities are and whatever appeals to you.
The sections are basically from road to road, and range in length from a couple of miles to the 10-mile Hammersley stretch. One needs to complete all sections, in no particular order or time frame. A written log must be kept, preferably with some pictures, any trail registers encountered must be signed.
The trail is well mapped and the blazes and signs are very helpful. Shuttles are sometimes available, if you prefer linear hikes as opposed to any backtracking or loops.
The STS is a loop for that matter. A guidebook with maps should be your first consideration. The book and maps will make your hike successful and much more enjoyable. Go to our website www.stc-hike.org for any info you need. The log gets sent to the club, to be read and approved by three members. You then get a certificate and a sew-on badge.
One caveat I should mention — if you happen to be going off trail or into some area not familiar, and there is a chance you may become confused (i.e. lost), be sure to take your possum with you.
Why would I take a possum you ask? Well, it is well known that given a chance a possum will find the nearest road. He won’t be moving very fast so you will be able to keep up. Just be sure to snatch him up before getting to the road, so you can save him for the next adventure. If not, he may become a one-time guide.
The next trail club meeting will be held at the home of Chad Rugh/April Castano at 70 Old Shovel Road, Coudersport, on July 8. It will be a dish-to-pass noon luncheon, with the meeting following about 1 p.m. Going west from Coudersport on Route 6 about a couple of miles, watch for Olmstead Road on the left. Go to the T, turn right and their home is on the right, a grey house, with parking in front or along the road.