As readers of this column many of you are aware that our club has a “Circuit-Hiker Award” program.
Here’s how it works: you hike the entire 84 miles, during any time period, in any direction, either by day-hikes or a week-long backpack trip, keep a written, detailed log of your hikes, preferably with some pictures, then submit the log to the club for reading and approval by a panel of three members.
If the log is approved, you are then eligible to apply for “Circuit-Hiker” status. You will receive a document and a number; you do have to purchase a patch, for a nominal fee.
Our last count is 1,236 circuit-hikers, so you can see it’s a fairly popular endeavor. And by the way, 1,236 hikers times 84 miles represents 103,824 miles on the STS — that’s a lot of boots on the trail! But the main attraction shouldn’t be solely for the status or patch, but to acquaint more people to the wonders of a backcountry trail.
The STS is a very do-able trail for the average hiker, with varying terrain, a decent pathway for the most part (we’re continually making improvements), some unique log bridges, a few vistas, adequate signage and mileage markers and — so far — five trail shelters (more planned).
Before beginning any hikes, your best move by far would be to purchase a guidebook and maps, then read through the book and study the maps at least a little. The book not only gives a detailed description of the trail, but also tells a lot about the terrain, plant life, wildlife, geography, history, a good bit of trail knowledge, which will make your hike much more interesting and enjoyable.
Of great importance is, before beginning your hike, make sure you have comfortable shoes, with room for cushiony socks or socks and liners that are broken-in. Also take along some Band-Aids, moleskin, tape, etc., to cover a hot spot or blister, which could spoil your whole day. Be sure to include bug spray; most hikers are now treating their clothing (especially pants) with bug spray or even permethrin, which actually kills any ticks. And check carefully for ticks post-hike.
Long pants are suggested, for as much as we try to rid the trail of nettles and briars, they seem to keep popping up. You can camp along the trail anywhere you like, except for not near seasonal camps, and campfires are allowed (except in times of extreme fire danger). Just be very careful and make sure the fire is “dead out” before leaving it.
The trail intersects 20-plus roads, so if you are day-hiking you can plan your hikes for about any distance you like. The exception is the Hammersley Wild Area, which is 10 miles, road-to-road.
The guidebook even gives you elevations, so you can decide which direction to tackle a certain section. So, get your book, maps, shoes, socks, bug spray, hiking stick if you prefer, small towel to dry your feet if you wade the streams (especially in the spring), water bottles and snacks. Then, when bare ground and sunshine arrive, you’ll be ready. Happy trails and stay safe.