As much as we’d like to get right into our trail care, it seems that March is not quite through with us yet. With cold rains and even some more snow in the forecast, our maintainers are not too anxious to head out to the trails.
But we know it can’t last much longer, so we’re still looking forward to our “Spring Around The Trail.” This usually begins in April anyway, so you could say we’re still on schedule.
Our trail crews have a busy agenda for at least part of this season, with one of our bigger projects being the leveling of the sidehill sections of the Hammersley Trail. Some sections of this 10-mile stretch run along old RR grades and parts were dug into the hillsides by the CCC boys in the ‘30s.
Over all these years, gravity has done its thing and the hillsides have gradually sloughed downward and nearly obliterated the trail in spots. As most know, hiking on a sidehill is uncomfortable to say the least. It forces your feet downhill, especially your toes. When we did our circuit-hike many years ago, my feet/toes were sore for a week afterwards.
So we’re looking forward to a big boost in correcting these sections (called benching, i.e. leveling) from a group of about a half-dozen young lads from a group called CASP, which stands for Conservative Anabaptist Service Program. These folks do these projects all over the country, not all trail care, but all sorts of different work.
Some years ago, a group of our members planned to do this trail leveling. So we first cleared the Bunnell Ridge Trail for easier access to the center part of the Hammersley. Then we planned on camping for maybe a couple of days, as this work would involve multiple days of work.
About then a group of horseback riders went through and tore the section up quite a bit. Well, this pretty much soured the whole group. We figured why do all that work only to have it torn up? And even worse it wasn’t a logical or safe place to take a horse anyway.
Of course horses are surefooted, but this very narrow trail on a steep sidehill was just right for an accident. One misstep on a soft spot and horse and rider could take a serious tumble over the bank. I had an Arabian mare at the time and this gal had the spirit and would go anyplace you pointed her, but I never would have taken her on a trail such as this.
Times change though, and now the equestrians have their own trails and camping areas specially made for them. It’s a win-win for all.