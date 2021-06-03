Our trail club keeps getting a bit busier as time goes on, probably due to better weather, more events happening and more people wanting to get out on the trails. Some are day hiking, some backpacking and some are even doing trail care.
At least 60 people have been out working on the trail so far, racking up more than 700 hours, a far cry from the 1,300-plus hours we had last year at this time. But we absolutely crushed our old record of around 1,800-plus hours last year.
I think a great many people just wanted to be out in nature last year because of the virus situation, knowing that they would be safe. And that is probably carrying over into this year, with people being pretty much cooped up over the winter.
I don’t believe the virus will go away, or what happens to it once most are vaccinated and therefore protected against catching it. I guess that’s a question for the scientists. I do believe you are quite safe in the outdoors, with proper distancing of course.
Our next event will be manning Water Station #19 for the God’s Country Marathon on Saturday, June 5. This is something we have been involved with for quite a few years now, and our members enjoy doing it.
We are always amazed at these marathoners. At the point where we are they have run 19 miles, climbed and descended Denton Hill and some breeze by like they are just getting warmed up. Of course, many are looking pretty well fatigued, too, and that is certainly understandable.
What many people don’t realize is all of the hours and miles these folks put into conditioning for a race like this. We were out on the trail the other day and we remarked about the runners that have run the STS for 24-plus hours, part of it in the dark with a headlamp — wow.
To us it seems hard enough just hiking it in the daylight. Of course most of us are not 20-somethings anymore either; that might make a difference.
Next on our agenda will be the monthly STC meeting at Lyman Lake on Saturday, June 12. This will be our first meeting since October, and we will still follow whatever the safety protocol is for state parks.
Now we’re seeing a bump up in COVID cases for Potter County; not sure what that’s all about. Maybe people are being careless. As I’ve said, I don’t believe the virus has gone away, so it’s no time to let down your guard.
We likely will be erecting a trail shelter in June. This one will be at Mile-78.7, a bit south of Sunken Branch Road. Of the hikers and backpackers who have made use of these shelters, most have given good reports. One thing they especially like, during inclement weather, is not having to pack up a wet tent in the morning.