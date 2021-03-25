They claim some rain helps to bring the frost out of the ground. If that’s the case, we’re getting some help today (March 18) in that regard.
In most places there was enough snow covering that you won’t find much frost, if any. Snow is a good insulator. As the snow is going, it’s interesting to see all of the little tunnels where the moles and their kin have been enjoying the good life underneath it all.
It hasn’t been a hard rain, just steady most of the day, and with even some snow mixing in. Luckily this snow and rain will soak in, adding just that much more moisture to the water table.
And I imagine the maple sap has been running pretty good, with these cold nights and warm days.
I’ve mentioned the good news about the God’s Country Marathon returning this year, to be run on Saturday, June 5.
The bad news is that the Kettle Creek Outdoor Show has been canceled. This show is held at the Cross Fork Fire Hall, and benefits the Fire and Ambulance Departments. Our club has enjoyed taking part in these events for quite a few years, so for this year we will at least (hopefully) be manning a water station for the marathon.
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of yet another one of our members, this time not to COVID, but to a brain tumor. Jon Dillon, of Pine Creek Outfitters, passed away on March 12, at age 37, after battling the tumor for many years. He leaves a wife and two young daughters. It is suggested that any memorials be made to the 529-college fund set up for the girls. I believe you could use the address: Pine Creek Outfitters, 5142 Rt. 6, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
They are now telling us that even though we may be vaccinated, we should still follow the safety guidelines to keep from spreading the virus. We keep getting closer to the end of this plague, we sure don’t want to let down our guard just yet. If you feel you need a maskless day, head for the trail. You’ll be helping mind and body. Stay safe.