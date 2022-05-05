The yearly maintenance of the 84-mile Susquehannock Trail System is moving right along. Thus far, at least half of the 20 maintenance sections have been cleared, with about 20 volunteers taking part.
Each of these sections has a volunteer (or volunteers) maintainer, and we also are fortunate to have a few “Maintainers At Large,” as we refer to them, who step up and help out where needed.
I should note also that all trail maintenance and all other club activities are funded by dues and donations only — no other funding is received by the STC. We are a 501c3 charitable organization, with around 300 members at present, and we want to note that we surely appreciate their help and support.
The STS consistently gets good reviews from day hikers and backpackers, one even referring to it as the “Gold Standard of PA Hiking Trails.” The STS originated with the Potter County Recreation, Inc., in 1966, followed by the formation of the Susquehannock Trail Club in 1967, for the sole purpose of maintaining the new hiking trail.
Over the years this group has certainly lived up to its goal.
More recently the club has managed to erect some trail shelters along the route, at this point numbering six, with at least a couple more planned. These are the traditional Adirondack-type shelters, which are three-sided lean-tos with an open front and an overhang to protect people from the elements. They have a fire ring, and most have a small picnic table.
Our first one, at Scoval Branch, was built with logs, which proved to be a real challenge for us, so we have since been putting them up utilizing what we refer to as “store-bought” lumber. These are still attractive and every bit as serviceable.
Our first indoor meeting, since the pandemic days, was held at the home of Joe and Barb Allis, of Galeton on April 23 with 23 in attendance. For our next five or six meetings, we will be going back to outdoor settings, this one to be held at Lyman Run State Park on Saturday, May 14. These will be noon meetings unless otherwise stated. And they will be picnic style with grilled burgers and hot dogs, along with dishes to pass.
Be sure to stop by our booth at the Maple Festival to say hello and pick up a brochure. Who knows? You may wish to join our group. Member or not, you are always welcome at our activities.