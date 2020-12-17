The Susquehannock Trail Club held its first Winter Frolic Feb. 6 and 7, 1971, soon to be 50 years ago. It was held at the Denton Hill Ski Lodge, under the supervision of Don Klahr, Frolic committee chairman, with the help of Nancy Klahr, Ann Cook and others.
As of now, this get-together, which has become an annual event, will probably not be possible, depending on the progress of the vaccination program. In recent years, this event has been held at the Susquehannock Lodge, with attendance limited to about 50 people, which under the present circumstances would not be advisable.
A more probable event to look forward to will be the 50th anniversary of the Camporee, the first being held in July 1971, at the Lew Baker Campground. This is a private campground, or at least it was, and now the daughter and grandson of Lewis and Jeanette Baker, are in the process of resurrecting it.
The first event drew about 30 attendees, which interestingly is about the same number that attend the more recent ones held at Ole Bull State Park. One of the highlights of that first camporee was the killing, cooking and eating of a rattlesnake, which of course is a no-no now, as they are protected.
Ironically, as we were arriving and setting up camp at Ole Bull for our last Camporee, what did appear but a beautiful black phase rattler. He was quickly placed in a container and transported to where he could explore some new territory, hopefully without frightening anyone.
All the time he was posing for photos and being captured he showed no aggression or emotion, the same as we hear from those who encounter them along the trails. But they must be treated with respect and caution, just in case you run across one that is having a bad day.
By the way, they are rarely seen and seem to never rattle a warning, so one has to assume that they are not getting upset. They also usually do not yield the right-of-way, so you have to take a detour. And don’t be poking at them; you have no idea how quick they are.
We recently had a young man hike the STS circuit with his sidekick, a three-year-old bloodhound named Willy. The hiker said Willy was a great companion, although he did insist on his corner of the sleeping bag. This young man sent us a real nice log, along with some great pictures, to apply for his circuit-hiker award.
Just when you feel that winter is dragging, remember that Dec. 21 is the shortest day of the year; after that the days get longer. It doesn’t seem like it, but they really do.
It could be worse. If you lived in Tromso, Norway, you would have nighttime (no sunrise) November through January. On the flip side, you would have all daylight May through July.
As I write this Dec. 10, we are watching for the northern lights. A large solar-flare has reached the earth’s magnetic field and the aurora borealis possibly may be seen as far south as Pennsylvania.
And one of our members informed us that on Dec. 21, Saturn and Jupiter will line up, something that has not occurred since 1226, in the southwest sky after sundown. Stay safe.