If I can do this, so can you. Just make sure you’re prepared for what it takes. When you apply for a chance in the Pennsylvania elk lottery drawing, you don’t fully comprehend what all is involved in elk hunting.
Nope, more than likely you just fit into the “normal hunter” category. You know the one — the guy who’s hunted whitetail deer and bear and has no problem scouting, harvesting and removing their big game trophy from the woods.
Just take a word of advice from the person who thought it would be a slam dunk when it came to locating and harvesting a Pennsylvania elk on his own. I’m not even talking about a bull elk as I’d drawn a cow elk tag in zone 8. This zone that has a fairly good population of elk the majority of the time and which all seemed to vanish — except the bulls — during my weeklong hunt.
Preseason scouting provided plenty of elk sightings, even the day before the hunt started. But come Monday morning, the cows just seemed to vanish into thin air. I had the same results for the first three days even though I put down a lot of boot leather hiking the mountains.
Sure, the bulls were there, just standing around staring me down but nary a cow was to be seen. It’s just the way it goes when you have a tag for the opposite sex animal.
When day four went much the same, I headed home for a break and to try to come up with another game plan. My break was cut short as I’d just sat down in the chair to slip my boots off when the phone rang.
I answer, and my brother-in-law says he’s at Hicks Run Outfitters and that they can help me get an elk if I’m interested. Heck yeah, I am, so out the door and I was on my way. Both had said earlier in the week if they had free time in their elk guiding they would help me out.
True to their word, they had me in a herd of several cows and a large bull within the next hour. We had to sit and wait for a cow to break away from the herd and offer a clear shot. Boom, cow down.
I’m excited for a bit until I find out what it’ll take to get it across the river, loaded on a trailer, hung in the butcher shed and properly dressed out. Then I head for home at 10 p.m., exhausted.
Believe me, drawing a tag is the easy part. All I can say is be sure you’re in good physical shape for day after day of hunting. Know how to dress an elk as you will be shoulder deep while doing so. Do lots of preseason scouting if you go it alone.
Or do it the smart way, hire an outfitter who knows the elk range well. I enjoyed going the DIY route at first but found that it can drain your body quickly.