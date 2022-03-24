It’s once again time to have a little fun with homophones and homographs.
Homophones are words that sound the same but are different in meaning or spelling. Homographs are spelled the same, but differ in meaning or pronunciation.
Four instance, the word for and four sound exactly the same butt have much different meanings. They are, therefore, homophones. I don’t want yew to be lead astray buy thinking this column will knot bee about hiking. I’ll try my best too stick too the write subject.
First and four-most, its important four yew too bee properly equipped and prepared bee four stepping out on thee trail. As has been said buy philosophers
that no lots about human behavior, “If yew fail too plan, yew plan too fail.”
Sew, dew you’re planning bee four yew wish yew had. Its know fun too bee lost in the woulds, knot knowing witch way is the write way too go. Knot only that, butt you could inconvenience lots of search-and-rescue folks who come looking four yew when they could bee spending the weekend with there family. (If you are counting homophones, by my count these two paragraphs have 37.)
Butt, let’s stick too the subject
Yule want to chews sum one too hike with yew. It should bee a friend with whom yew enjoy spending thyme. Should yew chews sum one who is over bearing ore inexperienced, yule knot have a good thyme. Its know fun too bee with sum one who doesn’t no watt a white tale dear is compared to a much larger mousse.
Traveling down the rode with hymn/her, on a root with beautiful flours, perhaps a read rows or sum blew flours two, means a lot too yew, butt may knot touch the hart of you’re inexperienced friend. If he/she gets tired they may want two bale just when yew are beginning to enjoy you’re hike.
Listening to someone ball and wine can ruin you’re day. Butt yule get into trouble if yew decide to beet them with a beach wood stick, or use any other physical weigh to get them to conform; sew just grown and bear it.
Next thyme you knead too bee more careful whom you chews. Of course, who nose. Hay, your mane hiking buddy mite tell you he/she is experienced but tern out too bee a lyre. Sea watt eye mean? Sew just sees the moment, shoe away any pane you feel and have a good thyme any weigh.
Here’s a homophone riddle. Is diarrhea hereditary? Email me with your solution at rindercella@epix.net.
Happy trails.