With the conference of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association in Tioga County recently, I had the opportunity to play guide for three fellow members in pursuit of trout on Upper Pine Creek. I say “playing guide” not to denigrate real guides, but to be clear I lack the experience and expertise to be a real fishing guide.
Our party was in two canoes, floating Upper Pine from Rexford to the Pine Creek Outfitters take-out, about 4.5 miles. Pine Creek Outfitters provided the equipment and shuttle gratis, and Lilace Guignard was up early to put us on the creek before the normal opening time of 9 a.m. Thanks to all.
This is a beautiful stretch of creek. We saw mature and immature bald eagles, great blue herons, Canada geese and goslings, and mergansers with fresh-hatched chicks. The creek varied from broad, shallow rock gardens to deep channels against rock faces.
The idea was to fish both from the canoes, aiming for eddies and backwater, and landing at several suitable locations for bank fishing. Grey and Tom were in one canoe, both fishing. I had Wade in the other canoe, and I was just paddling, netting and taking photographs.
Wade underwent an interesting transition. At first, he seemed uncomfortable that I was not going to fish. After about an hour, he began to appreciate having a dedicated guide. Shortly thereafter, he became a demanding client. That said, I was able to hold the boat in some great locations, including the tail of one large eddy pool where he caught two trout and missed two others.
The fishing was unproductive until we floated below the area with many camps and decent road access. I think the first mile or two below Rexford gets a lot of fishing action. Farther down, we landed both canoes on a low bank opposite a deep channel with overhanging branches. It was one of those spots that just looks fishy, and sure enough Tom landed a nice brook trout.
The water on the second half of the trip was more interesting and had not been slammed by a lot of other fishers (excepting possibly the eagles and herons). The action picked up. All in all, we ended up with six trout to net and release: four brookies and two rainbows.
There were many additional follows, missed strikes, thrown hooks and one line break. We saw several palomino (or golden) trout, but they showed no interest in either lures or Powerbait. Grey had a lengthy fight with a 20-inch carp.
Overall, it was an interesting insight into certain aspects of the guide’s life. I put the gentlemen on the trout, and there was success in bringing some to net. We finished on time, nobody was hurt or wet, and all were happy. I had only been hooked once, in my life jacket.
Alas, no tips.