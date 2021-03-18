I just made a visit to a couple of gun shops in the last week or so looking for a new sling for my turkey shotgun and couldn’t believe the number of people purchasing guns and looking for ammo, which is really scarce since the election.
Generally you can just wander and browse with ease, but now it seems more like you’re in a Walmart store where someone’s always in the way. The part that’s even more hilarious is everyone’s wearing a mask, which would of never even been heard of years ago unless you were a criminal.
If you want to humiliate yourself or just have everyone stare at you, go ahead and ask for a box of 9mm, 357 magnums, .22 long rifle shells or almost any popular ammunition. You won’t find it. Ammunition has become the new toilet paper that hoarders want.
With that in mind, remember to look to see what ammo is available before deciding on a gun purchase. There’s no sense buying it if there’s nothing to use in it ... unless you’re planning on using it for a wall hanger or a club. Make sure you already have ammo as dealers are finding that as soon as it’s available, it will be snapped up immediately.
Of course, ammo needs shift with the seasons. Last fall it was rifle ammo for the big game seasons in short supply, but that has now switched over to shotgun shells, turkey loads to be more specific. Yes, it’s going out the door as fast as rifle and pistol ammo. I picked up two boxes myself from the five cases the dealer had stacked on the floor; it was gone within a week’s time.
That makes everyone question why ammo suppliers aren’t producing enough ammo. They are producing it, but as fast as it hits the store shelf, everyone calls their buddies and the frenzy begins. Even the price doesn’t seem to deter them. I noticed 500-round boxes of .22 shells selling rapidly for $60. That’s double what they were a year ago.
What’s funny is the fact that all those guns that were being used for target shooting have gone silent. Apparently shooting is too expensive now, so what’s the point of continuing to hoard more ammo? I guess that’s why the valley is so quiet now; the camps have ceased recreational shooting.
The big question looms: “When will it end?” It is actually an easy one to answer.
It will end when everyone gets out of their panic mode and stops impulse-purchasing ammo. Truthfully, as long as you have a couple of boxes for each firearm you own, you should be set. Supplies should get caught up in a short time if everyone would just stop hoarding.
It’s going to hurt us all in the long run as suppliers now know how much we’re willing to pay for ammo and will keep it at that price. As Earl Pitts would say, “Wake up America.”