The large racked buck suddenly came into view as I stood scanning the woods around me. One minute I was looking at empty woods, and the next a mature wide racked buck was standing within 10 yards of me.
There was no time to get nervous. As soon as we made eye contact, he snorted and started bounding uphill in large bounds. My heart was pounding as I instantly went into auto mode and swung my rifle up, aligned the sights and squeezed the trigger all in one motion.
I then watched as the buck reared up and tumbled backwards, landing on its side and sliding back down the slope to within 10 feet of me.
Walking up to this trophy, actually only about 10 feet, was the event of a lifetime that rarely happened before 2002. We all remember that Pennsylvania was a “numbers’’ state for both the number of deer harvested and number of hunters pursuing them back then.
It was a time when most hunters were pleased to tag a spike or small racked buck. On rare occasion, a 17-inch spread, two and a half year eight pointer was taken and the hunter had bragging rights.
That was back in the day when we were taking 70% of the antlered bucks from the population and didn’t put much emphasis on shooting the does which were skyrocketing out of control. We were all shooting spikes, three, four and five pointers that didn’t even have a 12-inch spread. Deer weighed only 80 to 100 pounds on the hoof.
But within just a few short years after antler restrictions were implemented, we began to see the results. As early as the 2006-2007 deer season, hunters took 135,000 antlered deer. Plus the restrictions brought the antlered harvest to a 50-50 split of yearlings and bucks of 2 1/2 years old or older and the rack size jumped statewide to an average of just over seven points.
Then you move ahead to 2020 and Pennsylvania is producing bucks that would be considered trophies in anyone’s book. If you look at the record books now, you’ll notice that there are three to four times as many bucks entered in the last decade.
There are racks measuring in the upper 130s and 140s along with a few that even push the 170 mark. Plus we’ve all seen a lot more racks scoring in the 120s and lower 130s that aren’t being scored that are still a trophy to the hunter.
Yes, antler restrictions do work whether you agree with it or not. The proof lay before me with a buck that had 11 points, a 21 1/2-inch spread, 5-inch bases and a green score of 138 after deductions.
You may say: that’s just one buck so what’s that prove? Well that’s not true as I’ve harvested several others that have continued to be larger each year. Like an 11-pointer I harvested during the late muzzleloader season in 2014 that gross scored 152 to mention one.
So, I suggest with all the trophy bucks appearing regularly in the harvest across Pennsylvania that now is the time for hunters to take advantage of what we have. As Pennsylvania is producing more trophy bucks now than ever before, and it appears as though the trend will continue well into the future.