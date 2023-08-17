Aaaahhh. My feet are letting me know they appreciate the break I’m giving them after the long hike I just made to one of my secret fishing holes about a mile from town. I’ve slipped off my sneakers, dipped my overheated feet into the water and can almost instantly feel my inner temperature drop 10 degrees.
As I relax and cool down for a few minutes I no longer smell that nasty odor of fermenting feet. I haven’t seen any fish rolling belly up yet so they can’t smell too bad as they soak in the fresh stream water. I don’t know if there’s anything that you could compare that sweaty sneaker odor to, or would want to.
Nope, not even with the heat of summer and the toll it takes, I’m not about to give up on fishing for very many days. As I head stream side early in the morning, the temperatures are already pushing 70 degrees or higher. Within a couple of hours, the humidity builds and the action starts to slow as the sun climbs higher over the horizon.
That’s when I decide it’s about time to call it a day and head back down the trail and home.
But not before giving the once over to a few more of those brushed-in pools that couldn’t be accessed from the bank. Besides, I was already prepared. I could wade right in with my sneakers — as I’d done numerous times before — and I was wearing shorts with large pockets that carried the small amount of tackle necessary for the day.
Sound like fun? Well, the next time you decide to go fishing, forget all that unnecessary gear and just grab the basics and relive the past for a short time once again. Besides cooling off, the real fun of getting into the water is the fact that you’ll catch more and bigger fish.
The accessibility will change your approach and you will be right in there finding those deep hidden holes where the trout are hiding.
Yes, I remember those days of my youth well, but nowadays I’d probably be sitting on a large rock stream side wearing hip boots and a vest filled with loads of gear. But my nose would pick up on the aquatic odors of fish and crayfish that inhabit the stream to trigger my senses and have me daydreaming about fishing trips of the past.
Some of those probably took place 40 to 50 years ago. Even after all these years, when a breeze stirs those stream side smells, my mind is put at ease as my thoughts drift back to those youthful forays.