The trail club log-book is showing more than 270 hours have so far been spent towards the betterment of the Susquehannock Trail System. At this time of year, those hours are mostly spent clearing blowdowns and other winter debris.
Just a note here, when we say blowdown we’re referring to any trees or parts of trees which are obstructing the trail. Of course they aren’t all strictly a tree which the wind has blown down. Some are simply a dead tree which has fallen (deadfall); a lightning strike, which can be real messy as it can blow chunks of a tree all over the place, or just a tree that feels like falling over.
Striped maple are guilty of the latter. They don’t seem to have much of a root system. Once they get to a few inches in diameter, their favorite thing is to just fall over, especially across the trail.
The good thing is that they are softwood and easily removed with a small hand saw. Some maintainers carry a small bow-saw which is ideal for this kind of work. And now we have some of the newer types of “razor-tooth” saws, both the folding and non-folding ones.
These saws work great, as they cut on the back stroke only, eliminating that wobble or pinch when pushing on a saw and they really cut. Also the folding ones weigh only about nine ounces; the non-folding ones carry in a belt sheath and weigh not much more.
Then of course there are the larger blowdowns which require a chainsaw. We have found that the Stihl 170 saw with the 14-inch bar will take care of nearly all of these. Sometimes it takes some creative cutting, but it’s better than carrying a larger saw.
And now the 170 is coming with a 16-inch bar which is even better. These aren’t production or logger’s saws by any means, but there are those who say that they are also great for doing your firewood and at around 12 pounds they aren’t too bad for carrying along the trails.
Some of us have rigged up a shoulder strap for carrying them. This is simply a wide luggage strap with a padded seat-belt cushion slipped over it for your shoulder. When you encounter a blowdown you just unsnap the quick-release buckle, do your cutting, snap it back up and be on your way.
Some of us are entering that phase of our lives when it becomes a contest between Mother Nature and Old Father Time. Carrying a chainsaw up and down the trails, some days it feels like Father Time is getting the edge. So we’re always looking for ways to ease the work-load.
About the best remedy we’ve found is to have some of the younger generation take an interest in this endeavor. We are forever grateful when this occurs and we consider anyone under 80 to be “younger.”