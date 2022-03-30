Liz Frame is a senior at Coudersport Jr.-Sr. High School. She has had a successful basketball career at Coudersport.
She was a two-time Northern Tier League All-Star recipient, making the team for the 2021-22 and 2020-21 seasons. She helped lead Coudersport to two D9 Championships and three NTL Championships during her career.
She has been invited to play in the D9 and 10 sports Senior Girls Basketball All-Star Game on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Clarion YMCA, as well as earning an invite to play in the 2022 Big 30 Senior Classic to be held in Portville, N.Y. on March 27.
Liz was coached during her first three years by the late Bob Tingley whom she really loved as her coach. She was coached in her senior year by Joe Bunnell who also worked with and coached her since fourth grade. Liz finished her high school career with a lot of recognition.