It recently occurred to my addle-brained mind that readers of this newspaper are not just local folks. Visitors to the area undoubtedly pick up the rag as a resource in finding interesting activities. Hiking may very well be one of those things, but where are trails of interest that are close by?
For the vacationer or local yokel, here’s a far-from-complete list of maintained trails within a reasonable drivable distance of the Tioga County seat.
One of the easiest, yet offering a spectacular view of the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, is the handicapped accessible 1.3-mile out-and-back Barbour Rock Trail. Parking is located just off Colton Road.
From this parking area the hiker can access several other trails. There’s the 30.5-mile West Rim Trail that basically follows the rim of the Pine Creek Gorge (pick-and-choose out-and-back routes), a three-mile loop interpretive trail, and for the adventuress hiker there is a trail that travels up over the mountain, eventually connecting with the 6.6-mile Bee Tree Ski Trail. (The Bee Tree has a trailhead on Colton Road and at Rexford on the western end.)
Pine Creek Rails-to-Trails lends itself well to out-and-back hiking/biking. Easily accessible from the northern trailhead just off Pa. Route 287 or at Darling Run on Pa. Route 328, this 62-mile gem is one the country’s most scenic trails.
There are many connecting trails to the rails-to-trails, including the Turkey Path (strenuous) from Leonard Harrison State Park and the corresponding Turkey Path on the other side of Pine Creek starting at Colton Point State Park (requires wading Pine Creek).
You’ll also want to experience the spectacular views from the 9-mile Golden Eagle Trail with trailhead just south of Slate Run.
The 529km Mid State Trail travels north to south (or vice-versa) with convenient access at Hills Creek State Park about six miles east of Wellsboro. The MST is also home of the 6.5-mile Sand Run Falls Trail with trailhead just off Arnot Road.
At Hills Creek, the Lakeside Trail, Yellow Birch Trail and Tauscher Loop are family friendly, well maintained and short.
Chose any of these hiking trails to satisfy your urge to experience the best hiking in the east.
Happy trails.