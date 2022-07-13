“The word Jesus stuck in my throat like an elephant tusk; no matter how hard I choked, I couldn’t hack it out. Those who professed the name commanded my pity and wrath. As a university professor, I tired of students who seemed to believe that ‘knowing Jesus’ meant knowing little else. Christians in particular were bad readers, always seizing opportunities to insert a Bible verse into a conversation with the same point as a punctuation mark: to end it rather than deepen it. Stupid. Pointless. Menacing.”
Those were the words of Rosario Butterfield, who served as a tenured professor of literature at Syracuse University.
After her tenure book was published, Butterfield decided to attack the one book she claimed led many astray: the Bible. To do that, she needed a Bible scholar to aid her research. To catch one, she needed bait.
So, she wrote an article to her local newspaper attacking Promise Keepers, a national Christian movement at that time.
Her plan worked. She got so many emails and letters, she needed to devise a filing system, which consisted of one Xerox for hate mail and another for fan mail. That worked well until she received a letter that defied her filing system.
Ken Smith, the pastor at Syracuse Reformed Presbyterian Church, wrote a kind, inquiring letter, asking the kind of questions she respected as a professor: “How did you arrive at your interpretation? How do you know you are right or wrong? Do you believe in God?”
Butterfield did not know what to do with the letter. However, in addition to questions, ii came with an invitation from both Pastor Ken and his wife to join them for dinner. That dinner invitation extended into well over a year of dinners and conversations, which eventually changed her life forever.
In The Letter to the Romans the Apostle Paul may have been addressing believers, but nevertheless his aim was similar to that of Pastor Ken’s letter, to tenderly, caringly and eagerly explain the gospel.
Romans 1:11-15 captures Paul’s hearts for the Romans, “For I long to see you, that I may impart to you some spiritual gift to strengthen you— that is, that we may be mutually encouraged by each other’s faith, both yours and mine. […] I am eager to preach the gospel to you also who are in Rome.”
In a world with its teeth set on unmeaningful debate, do you have the courage to tenderly invite people into your life to simply explain the glorious gospel message of Christ?