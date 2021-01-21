Well, it’s mid-January and many outdoorsmen know what that means. It means that the coyotes are becoming more concentrated now that they have followed the deer, rabbits and other animals that have left the snowy, higher elevation areas and moved to lower areas to feed.
If you are looking to keep hunting, your best option is to take advantage of coyote hunting. Most of the other seasons have already closed or are within a week or two of their closing dates, but those other few weeks can provide a fox or bobcat as a backup plan if the coyotes don’t cooperate.
It’s the perfect opportunity to help you pass that downtime now that you’ve closed out the other seasons for another year. Plus, the added bonus of participating is that coyote hunting is generally done during the evening hours of the day. If you want to sleep in, you can.
If you’re looking for something thrilling, that has a simple allure that will keep you coming back for more, you’ve just found it. It’s a game where you play hide and seek with a wily coyote with a bag full of tricks. It is a challenge that can go in either one’s favor, the coyote outsmarting you to live another day, or you being rewarded when he comes in offering you a shot.
There’s the added fact that, from January through March, the coyote breeding season is taking place which gives you a slight edge when it comes to hunting them. That is why so many sportsman clubs have coyote hunts during this time for hunters to participate in.
Hunts offer you the opportunity to pursue coyotes by whatever method works best for you. Maybe you prefer to hunt alone and call out to them with a lone howl or barks on a mouth call. Or you can do it like the vast majority of hunters, who use electronic callers that emit sounds ranging from howls, to barks and a large variety of distress calls. If you are in to fast-paced hunting, you can always get some coyote hounds that will run them for long distances and circle them back to you or, on some occasions, bay them up.
If this is on your to-do list, make sure to go online and check the dates for all upcoming tournaments. The vast majority of the ones that have taken place in previous years are still on the agenda for this year. Yes, there’s a handful of clubs that dropped out due to the coronavirus but there are still at least 20-some hunts taking place. One is the largest organized coyote hunt in the United States, the Mosquito Creek Sportsman Association Hunt which is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 19–21.