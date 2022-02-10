It’s that time of the year when many outdoorsmen are getting cabin fever once again and are getting fairly used to being on the couch with TV clicker in hand.
That’s probably because they have already hit the ice and caught plenty of fish during January. Of course, that was after they had already started hunting predators since their fur primed up back in October. So by now I’m sure they have had their fill of both and need something else to do, but what?!
Hmmm. The mind goes into thinking mode while they flip to the hunting channel to see what’s on. Hey, it’s a spring gobbler hunt, just what you’ve been thinking about lately. Might as well watch it as your anticipation has begun to build after recently seeing a flock in a cut corn field. Then, 10 minutes into the program, you have the answer to what your next outdoor adventure will be.
The morning hunt was silent, not a sound out of the birds before quitting time. But the guys had another plan in place for the afternoon — crow hunting. Yea, they could be shooting clay targets but they know that nothing compares to live targets. These are targets that will prepare them physically and mentally for the hunt like nothing else.
After watching the action for a few minutes, you know if you give it a try your adrenaline will be pumping as it tests your ability to hit darting and diving targets. Besides, you already have a shotgun and camouflage, so the only other thing needed is a couple crow decoys, an owl decoy and a crow call.
You set up the decoys at a known feeding area, hide yourself and begin sounding off with a fighting crow call. Then you wait. Be prepared to be amazed at how quickly the crows will respond after the first series of calls. First you’ll hear them, then they will be visible minutes later, cawing as they swarm the owl decoy.
Since they are so intent on harassing the owl, they don’t even notice your first few shots and continue darting about until a few more meet their Maker. Some people will ask why on earth would anyone want to hunt crows?
First, it’s an added bonus to help hone your shooting skills before turkey season. Second, you’ll know before opening day that your shotgun is cycling properly, and what chokes and shot loads shoot best.
Besides, you may find that eating crow is more than just a pun. Yes, their meat is dark like that of a duck so just cook it much the same way, using it in duck recipes.
Be creative and experiment with it in the kitchen like you do with venison and I’m sure you’ll find a way to prepare it that both you and your family will enjoy. So get out there and give crow hunting a shot and see for yourself all that you’ve been missing out on.