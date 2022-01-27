A winter stroll through the woods and fields of Pennsylvania during January can be rewarding. Not only will the outdoors clear the mind and renew one’s spirit but, if you’re lucky, you just may come home with some of natures prized keepsakes like a set of antlers shed by a whitetail buck.
If finding shed antlers intrigues you, now is a prime time to be afield. In Pennsylvania, most bucks will begin to shed their antlers about mid-January and continue into March. Of course there are no set rules or dates, but the physical condition of a buck that’s gone through the rut roughly determines when the animal will shed its antlers.
Knowing that, the largest bucks will undoubtedly be the first to drop their antlers because the rigors of the rut have them worn down. That’s more incentive to get out there early.
There has been much interest in shed antler hunting in recent years. The big buck may have eluded you so that you couldn’t hang him on the wall, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t grasp his sheds in your hands for bragging rights. This hobby has created a way for whitetail enthusiasts to reap the rewards either via hunting or through shed antlers.
But you can also learn more about the buck that carried those antlers and lock in on his whereabouts for the next hunting season. But first, wipe the big smile off your face, examine the antler from antler tip to the burr, then stand wondering if he’s close by now and what he’ll be sporting for new headgear next season.
Now that you’re thinking about it, get out there and concentrate your efforts in areas with a good southern exposure. Deer seek out these locations to bed and feed because the temperature can be several degrees warmer than surrounding spots. It only makes sense that these areas are good locations to find sheds. Forget about checking the deer trails as deer won’t be moving far now as they are conserving energy.
But you’ll be burning some as you attempt to satisfy your need for antlers. Whether you collect them, use them for crafts or sell them for profit to other antler fanatics — your reason can be hard to explain as for centuries man has been enthralled with antlers.
For me though it’s just the excitement of discovering a shed, especially completely intact ones that I pick up before the squirrels and rodents get a chance to chew on them.