In my day I’ve done my share of hiking on maintained trails as well as bushwhacking through the forest with its thick laurel and brush; sometimes open woods. In fact, when I started this column in late 2015 I participated in 59 hikes in the next 18 months, I’m relating this, not as an attempt to impress you with my exploits, but as a lead-in to my story.
Each one of those 59 hikes was memorable in itself, but they all pale in comparison to a solo adventure that happened to me in 1956.
I was a young, single, 22-year-old back then, full of vim, vigor, energy and ambition. Running a less-than-five-minute-mile was not difficult. This speed, strength and agility would come in handy on this early December day I’m about to relate to you.
It was the first week of buck deer season in Pennsylvania. My folks owned a home bordering the Delaware River in Equinunk, a small town in Wayne County. I was staying with them for a short hiatus from my college studies (that’s another story). State Game Lands bordered the town but the mountain shadowing the village was quite steep and not many hunters climbed it to take advantage of the abundant deer herd.
The terrain was not a deterrent to me on this brisk late fall day. Grabbing my trusty .30-30 with its open sights and a pack lunch Mom prepared, I took off, bushwhacking from the house up the mountainside.
It took me a while to reach the spot I knew about. Deer runways criss-crossed on a bench under a 40-foot cliff. I chose to sit on a downed oak windfall, with the cliff face about 75 yards to my back. This afforded me a good view of the open woods in front of me and a magnificent view of the Delaware 1,500 feet below with its pastoral setting on both sides of the river, New York State to the east and good old Pennsylvania on the side I was sitting.
I no sooner got comfortable than I heard rustling of leaves in back of me. Not expecting a deer to show up between me and the cliff I was ill-prepared to properly position myself without excessive movement. Here’s where this yarn gets really interesting.
I awkwardly turned to determine the source of the sound and was greeted by the sight of a beautiful eight-point who had no inkling that I was in the vicinity. I was able to twist my body enough to shoulder my rifle for an ill-advised left handed shot that served only to startle the beast.
He did not know the source of the loud gunshot but knew he was in danger, so he ran ... toward me. I was startled, too, at this unexpected maneuver, as I found myself in the deer’s direct flight path.
In my haste to chamber a live round, the spent shell did not eject, so the good bullet could not seat. It was now obvious to me that immediate evasive action was necessary because I was about to get run over. I did what any prudent man would do. I turned and ran downhill.
I wasn’t sure if the buck was after me or if he just was responding to his fight-or-flight mechanism. Either way, I needed to get out of his way.
Down the mountainside we went; me dodging trees, trying to stay just ahead of this crazed animal. I was headed for the safety of home. I made it to the front porch, but as I did I tripped and fell face down.
The deer, still going full speed, flew over me and thudded into the front door The door gave way, flying open to the surprise of Mom who was seated in the living room.
As I reached up to close the door I said to Mom, “You skin that one out. I’m going back for another.”
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Happy trails.