Seein’s how we have all this snow on the ground, I thought it would be perspicacious to write something about camping on it. Setting up camp in the winter presents its special set of challenges, especially how and where to pitch your tent.
First of all, I’d suggest not using a hammock tent in cold weather. Been there; tried that. The cold air coming up through the bottom is difficult to arrest. I even tried using a sleeping pad, but it wasn’t anchored and it slid all over the place while I was trying to get comfortable, making for a cold, fitful night’s rest. If you prefer the hammock-type tent be prepared to spring for up to $180 for a suitable pad.
So let’s look at the proper way to set up a regular floored tent. First and foremost, choose a flat area at least twice the area as the size of your tent floor. Then you must level out and push down the snow with your snowshoes or skis.
Stomp down as hard as you can making an even hard surface (as flat as possible). If you don’t do this your body will push down the snow during a sleepless night, making indents that will melt and re-freeze. At best it’s going to be uncomfortable to sleep. Worst case scenario your tent gets damaged and freezes into the ice.
Now comes the chore of anchoring the tent. If there is much snow, around a foot or more, you will need “deadman anchors.” (Ever try pounding a tent peg into frozen ground?)
After you’ve laid out your tent without pitching it, dig a six to 12-inch deep trench in the hard-packed snow about a foot from each corner. For anchors you can use stakes, trekking/ski poles or even snow-filled stuff sacks. Tie a knot around each anchor, bury the deadman and stomp snow on top.
It’s best to let these anchors settle for a while (maybe an hour) and stomp more snow down. The longer you wait the harder your anchors will freeze. Now you’re ready to set up your tent.
We’ll assume you’ve chosen a site that’s protected from the wind, facing east with a hill at your back. If not, you should build a small windbreak around the windy side of your tent to protect yourself and the tent. Unless you want to build a curved wall out of snow as high as the tent (a lot of work), you can build it (without needing a shovel) out of brush and branches, packing the holes with snow.
There are many other winter backpacking challenges such as fire building, footwear, carrying water that freezes, food preparation, clothing, etc. Be prepared before you go, and then go. You won’t be disappointed.
Happy trails.