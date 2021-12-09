I heard from my editor that they had received an unsigned email complaining about Part 1 of my skunk story. The individual was upset that the work might be construed as promoting the capture of skunks with boot laces and the subsequent drowning of said skunks.
I thank the person for reading the paper and my column. I thank them for taking hunting and sportsmanship so seriously that they recognized a potential problem. I thank them for taking the time to raise the issue.
I do not endorse any form of harassment of wildlife. I am today an ethical hunter and catch-and-release fisher. The reader is correct that I should have put some qualifiers on the story to be clear that I was not advocating similar behavior by anybody else. I wrote the story as a consequences/just rewards piece, without recognizing it could be interpreted otherwise.
To clarify, the entire story is about the folly of youth and consequences. This is something stupid I did 52 years ago, and I was pretty clear on the risks and the price we paid. You play with fire, you get burned. You mess with a skunk, you end up stinking. We were 12 and 13 when this happened.
The reader was upset with the possibility of drowning the skunk. Remember, I knew what happened before I wrote and submitted this story. I have known for the past 52 years that the skunk was dead. I would not have offered a story that included the brutal drowning of a skunk.
Attentive readers recognized that all three of us boys suspected at first whiff that the skunk may have been dead. There was just enough uncertainty to make for nervous times (and an interesting story, I thought).
Live skunks generally do not foul their own dens. Live skunks generally do not sit still while you excavate the side of their dens. Live skunks typically do not sit still while a boot lace is tied around their ankle. But yet, there was the slim possibility of a deeply sleeping skunk to add a little tension to the situation.
The reader is correct in a strict sense of modern hunting and trapping that this may not have been very sporting. However, let’s pause a second and think what that may have happened had the skunk actually been alive.
Billy would likely have been sprayed, scratched or bitten while exposing the skunk and putting the noose around the paw. The skunk likely would have hung on, dug in and sprayed if I started to pull him out of the den.
I think, had the skunk been alive, he very much would have had a sporting chance. The only reason the skunk lacked a sporting chance was because he had already been poisoned dead by the chicken farmer across the road. We found the half-tin of poisoned cat food in the den after removal of the skunk.
Boys can be stupid; I certainly was on that occasion, and others. I thought readers might enjoy the idiocy-begets-trouble story. I am sorry that at least one reader was disturbed by the column. I will try to do better going forward, and I thank the reader for sharing his thoughts.
Happy holidays.