I participated Oct. 2 in the Wurst Gravel Cross bicycle event. I chose the short option, 15.4 miles with an elevation gain of 1,240 feet. Most of the participants chose the full distance, more than 60 miles.
We all followed the same route for the first seven miles or so. From mile 2 to mile 5.5, the course gained more than 1,000 feet of elevation up Stephenhouse Run Road on double-track through the state game lands. For me, that was saying I am going to ride hard uphill for the next 30-40 minutes.
I was about half-way up this climb, I guess, when another bike suddenly appeared and passed me effortlessly. I mean, this guy had to be going at least twice as fast (that is a relative term on a steep, slick, logging road) as I was. I had figured, before his appearance, that everybody was pretty well spread out and climbing at their own pace. Well, I was humbled, to say the least.
Neither my lungs, heart nor legs gave out, and I eventually crested the top and began the rapid descent to Carpenter Road. It was then fast, paved downhill to the Crooked Creek Rail-Trail, and a flat ride along that less-than-smooth rail-trail.
That evening I was sitting around the fire pit at Jimmy’s. Jimmy had encouraged me to participate in the ride, and he had completed the full distance. He started talking about a friend, who due to injuries, had switched recently to an electric bike, which the friend had used for the Wurst. Jimmy was talking about his friend passing him on the first climb, and suddenly I felt a little less humbled.
To be clear, this was a Class I electric bike, meaning you only received augmented power when you are pedaling. You cannot just sit there and use a throttle. Such bikes are excellent options for those whose medical issues and/or age have reduced their ability for purely human-powered biking. And make no mistake, the guy who passed me was still working hard; the electric boost allowed him to go a little faster, but it was not a free ride.
Incidentally, this class of electric bikes is allowed on the Pine Creek Rail-Trail, but other types of e-bikes are not allowed. If you see and hear somebody humming along with no pedaling, they are not supposed to be on the rail-trail. Those throttled e-bikes, essentially electric motorcycles dressed up as bicycles, are illegal on the trail because they can reach unsafe speeds. In addition, their torque and power can cause severe rutting of the trail surface.
Unfortunately, the e-bike regulations are neither well known nor well enforced on the rail-trail. You cannot assume that anybody illegally riding a throttled e-bike on the rail-trail knows they are breaking the rules.
Meanwhile, back at the fire pit, a single malt whiskey in my hand, I felt a little bit better. I had still only ridden the short route, and I felt really bad on that climb. But, hey, now that image of the guy leaving me behind was not so bothersome.