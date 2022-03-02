Dan Brauning lived his whole life in Pennsylvania, where he worked for the Pennsylvania Game Commission as a biologist for 30 years and birding has been a lifelong hobby.

Bird Lore is produced by the Lycoming Audubon Society, Seven Mountains Audubon and Tiadaghton Audubon Society. Information can be found at lycomingaudubon.blogspot.com , sevenmountainsaudubon.org and tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com .