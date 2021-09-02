As an annual applicant of the Pennsylvania elk lottery, I’ve often dreamed of being able to hunt the elk I see when deer and bear hunting, or to seek my revenge on one of the bulls that that parades around in the wide open during the rut each Autumn.
But like most who enter the elk lottery drawing, I figured my chances of ever hunting a Pennsylvania elk were unlikely, more of a dream than reality. But little did I know that when I paid the $11.97 application fee that it would put me one step closer to being drawn during the elk festival on Winslow Hill in Benezette on Aug. 21.
Yep, it happened after applying every year since the elk hunt began and with odds of one in 1,013 in either sex list I entered. The odds of securing a bull tag is only one in 7,665, and a cow at one in 1,168. Of course, that is what your odds were for one of the 187 tags available this year: 131 antlerless and 56 antlered tags split between the three elk hunt seasons.
No, I wasn’t present during the drawings at the elk festival. In fact, I’d pretty much forgotten all about it until I arrived home around 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon. I learned when my wife went into the house first and found the note my daughter had left that there was a phone message from the Game Commission that I’d been drawn for an antlerless tag that I knew.
It had a number to call to verify I’d been drawn and congratulate me on doing so.
So now it’s up to me to get my game plan in order for the Nov. 1-6 elk hunt. It’s exciting because I’m a do-it-yourself type of hunter, and I like the challenge of figuring things out for myself. The big plus is that I’ve hunted this elk hunt zone previously with another elk hunter so that should help me to take on this hunt with my own skills.
Well, now the hard part begins — that long wait until the hunt begins. I guess until then, like me, you’ll have to wait until hopefully I’m successful and can share the story with you.
Remember, there’s always a chance you’ll get drawn, maybe even next year. The way I look at it, you can skip one of the many gun raffle tickets you purchase every year and enter the elk drawing instead.