Without a doubt, almost everyone has already purchased their new hunting licenses. I’m also sure you followed up a short time later by submitting those applications for doe tags in the mail. Then like everyone else you’re partaking in the waiting game of what day it’ll arrive in the mail.
But that’s not the only thing on many hunter’s minds during the month of August. If you were thinking about the drawing for those coveted Pennsylvania elk tags, you’re not alone.
The 2021 Elk Expo will be held by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in the ECCO building on Saturday, Aug. 21 for the live drawing of the elk hunt tags. Those 187 tags for 56 antlered and 131 antlerless elk were alloted across three 2021-22 seasons.
For the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones, to run from Sept. 11-25, 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses are available. In the one-week general season to run Nov. 1-6, 32 antlered and 77 antlerless tags have been allocated. And there are 10 antlered and 39 antlerless licenses available for the Jan. 1-8 late season, which in previous years had been open only to antlerless elk hunting.
Set your weekend schedule for August 20-21 for when the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center will host the largest elk celebration in the northeast during the annual Elk Expo in Benezette.
It will feature exhibits, seminars, antler scoring experts, a presentation by Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist Jeremy Banfield, calling contests, and more than 100 vendors to help ensure great entertainment, food, souvenirs and a good time for the whole family.
Other featured programming includes the Pennsylvania Game Commission elk tag drawing, Keystone Elk Country Alliance bull tag raffle, live music and more. You won’t want to miss this event.
Even if you didn’t enter the drawing, it’s still a great time to travel through the steep mountains and deep valleys of Elk and Cameron counties where you can see Pennsylvania’s wild elk herd, now numbering nearly 1,400 majestic animals.
The center offers visitors opportunities for wandering about spending summer days eating, relaxing in the shade and offering the best viewing opportunities at dawn and dusk. So come to elk country for some spectacular photos and unforgettable memories.